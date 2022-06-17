A house fire early Friday morning in Bend started after oily rags used to stain a deck spontaneously combusted in the trash.
Firefighters responded to the house fire on NE Bobbie Court and found flames on the exterior of the single-story home, which had spread to the attic. The fire was stopped quickly, Bend Fire & Rescue said in a news release Friday.
The family was home when the fire started, and woke up to the sound of smoke alarms. The family found the exterior of the garage on fire and all three family members escaped the house without injuries.
Fire crews determined the fire began after oily rags used to stain a deck spontaneously combusted in the trash can. Spontaneous combustion of oily rags occurs when rags or cloth are slowly heated to its ignition point through oxidation. While the fire in this case was accidental, fires like these can be prevented by properly storing the oily rags in a container with water and a tight-fitting lid, the release said. A metal can is preferable, but a plastic can or zip-top bag will work if nothing else is available.
The damage from the fire was limited to the garage and the attic, and the home's living space was spared as were the family's possessions. Damage to the home is estimated at $100,000, the release said.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(1) comment
Chemical reaction ignited by oxidation, fascinating.
