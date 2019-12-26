Visitors to Judge Ray Crutchley’s courtroom in the Deschutes County Courthouse are treated to a splash of color in an otherwise sterile environment — a quasi-human figure dancing amid a wild tangle of vivid brushstrokes.

The 5-by-5.5-foot painting, titled “Dancing with the Spirit,” is the only work of art in the room, and currently, it’s the only painting hanging in the Bend courthouse. It’s not just any artwork — it represents freedom and the resilience of an artist’s spirit, and a cross-generational bond between mentor and student.

Artist Johnson Simon was born in 1989 in a Grand Turk Island hospital, his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. He was in a coma his first 16 days of life and emerged afflicted with cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects body movement and muscle coordination.

Growing up in Haiti, Simon wasn’t allowed to attend school like his brother and sister.

And after they moved to Florida, he spent years “trapped” in special education classes he didn’t need, according to an April profile in the Indianapolis Star.

Along the way, a middle school teacher recognized Simon’s artistic gift, which kicked off his life’s work. Though trapped in a body, he found his voice in his paintbrush and pastel stick. He went on to graduate from Western Michigan University in 2015 with an art degree. Much of his work focuses on movement and motion, as well as his faith.

“Even though I have a physical limitation now, one day, I will be able to freely express myself and move without physical limitation,” he told The Bulletin.

Simon painted “Dancing with the Spirit” for his 2015 senior showcase as a student at Western Michigan. He always wanted to be a dancer, he said.

“This particular one is about being free,” he said. “Just because I have a disability, because I have a physical limitation myself, it’s about being free from the physical gravity, and showing how free I can be.”

While visiting campus that year, retired judge and art collector David Gernant was drawn to the painting.

“Art is so personal — you either like something or you don’t,” Gernant told The Bulletin. “His use of color, his sweeping brushwork, the dancing figure in the middle — it just is a joyous expression of life.”

Gernant was inspired by the story of Simon, who graduated from WMU 50 years after Gernant. He bought “Dancing with the Spirit” and hung it in the living room of his 1915 Victorian home in Kalamazoo, Michigan, though it had a tendency to “dominate” the space.

“I got a whole lot of appreciative comments from everyone who came to visit,” Gernant said.

In 1965, Gernant had been one of the first two Western Michigan grads to be accepted into Harvard Law School. Over a long and distinguished legal career, he served as a circuit judge for Multnomah County.

He was judging a moot court competition in the mid-1990s when he met a young law student named Ray Crutchley.

“He’s a fun-loving guy, but very serious,” Gernant remembers. “And he has a serious ethical approach to his work.”

Crutchley was born in Jamaica in the 1960s, raised by a single mother amid political upheaval. As a boy, he moved to New York City and worked long hours to support himself as a student. He served in the Marines and then attended Lewis and Clark Law School. He went on to work as a defense attorney in Hillsboro and later, as a prosecuting attorney in Bend. Throughout Crutchley’s career, he and Gernant stayed in contact.

In early 2018, Gernant learned his young friend had been named by Gov. Kate Brown as a judge for Deschutes County.

Gernant was elated.

“I was thrilled,” he said. “I don’t think he’s any different today than when I met him. He’s maintained an equilibrium that is remarkable.”

And as he likes to do when his young friends become judges, Gernant wanted to give Crutchley a gift.

“I said, Ray, could you use a painting?” he said.

Crutchley ran the idea past the local presiding judge, Wells Ashby, and even showed him a picture of “Dancing with the Spirit.” Ashby signed off.

There’s no formal policy against artwork in courtrooms in Deschutes County, according to court administrator Jeff Hall. But local judges have opted against it.

“I absolutely love the painting and consider myself fortunate to be able to display it in our courtroom,” Crutchley wrote to The Bulletin. “Having read about Mr. Simon’s background, the painting is a true testament to the human spirit, and his ability to overcome true adversity. It is truly inspirational.”

This year, Simon, 29, received his masters degree in art from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, where he’s now an artist in residence and an art instructor. He hopes to one day open art school for underprivileged children.

He was “amazed” when he learned one of his works now hangs in an Oregon courtroom.

“I had no idea,” he said. “I thought it was still at the university.”

These days, Gernant, 76, travels extensively, domestically and abroad. In 2020, he plans to spend six months in Europe and Eastern Europe.

In March 2018, he watched Crutchley’s investiture ceremony to become a judge on his computer on a livestream channel while vacationing in Sydney, Australia.

Art in public places is far from unusual in many major cities, most notably Portland, Gernant said. He and other Portland judges regularly adorned their courtrooms with various works from the vault of the Portland Art Museum. The new Multnomah County Courthouse, now rising on the banks of the Willamette River, includes an extensive public art component, funded through Oregon’s “Percent for Art” legislation.

“You’re telling me that in Bend, this is the first piece of art hung in a courtroom?” Gernant asked. “Well good. I’m glad.”