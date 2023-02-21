Fire in southeast Bend
Buy Now

Bend firefighters and police officers battle a spreading structure fire Tuesday in southeast Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

A fire that started in a detached garage in southeast Bend on Tuesday quickly spread to two other structures, leaving nine people displaced.

Bend Fire & Rescue was called at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday and responded to the fire, which started in a garage on SE Woodland Boulevard and SE Centennial Street after fuel vapors from a motorcycle were ignited by a space heater, the fire department said in a news release Tuesday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.