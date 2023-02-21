A fire that started in a detached garage in southeast Bend on Tuesday quickly spread to two other structures, leaving nine people displaced.
Bend Fire & Rescue was called at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday and responded to the fire, which started in a garage on SE Woodland Boulevard and SE Centennial Street after fuel vapors from a motorcycle were ignited by a space heater, the fire department said in a news release Tuesday.
According to fire officials, a resident in the home with the detached garage was working on a motorcycle when some fuel spilled on the floor. Without proper ventilation, the fuel vapors traveled to the space heater and ignited, Fire Marshal Jason Bolen said. The resident tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but soon ran out of the garage and called 911.
When crews arrived, the detached garage was engulfed in flames, and the fire had spread to two adjacent buildings — a single-family house and a duplex — and to the surrounding trees.
“That thing (a large ponderosa pine) started spotting fire down onto the railroad tracks, the railroad right behind the house and even in front of businesses behind the house, so it was throwing some good embers and really spreading fire,” Bolen said.
It took fire crews around three hours to fully extinguish the fire, Bolen said, and officers with the Bend Police Department helped by evacuating people and putting out spot fires as crews battled the blaze.
Authorities are helping the displaced residents connect with the necessary services through the American Red Cross, Bolen said. Bolen had some words of advice when working with fuel or other flammable materials in an enclosed area.
“If you are going to be working with fuel like that, it is best to be doing that outside in a well-ventilated area, because it is the vapor that burns. If you spill some gasoline, it is not the actual liquid, it's the vapor that is flammable and able to combust,” Bolen said. “When you are in a closed area like a garage, there is nowhere for that vapor to go, so the vapors are heavy in the air.”
The total damages from the fire were estimated at $350,000, the release said.
