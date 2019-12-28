A California man is seeking to discredit the search warrant that followed his dramatic escape from a Yreka motel room — and the dealer-quantities of heroin and methamphetamine the search warrant yielded.

Gharett Paul Parker, 35, of Stockton, California, is seeking to argue that the team of Southern Oregon and Northern California narcotics officers did not have grounds to search his motel room after he jumped barefoot from the second story window and attempted to flee, according to recent filings in U.S. District Court in Medford by his public defender and the U.S. Attorney’s office on charges Parker engaged in a conspiracy to traffic pounds of methamphetamine from California to Southern Oregon.

In June of 2018, the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement task force, Siskiyou Unified Major Investigations Team and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents engaged in a sting operation involving Parker, alleged co-suspect Keishon Lemar Coilton and a confidential police informant, according to documents filed by federal prosecutors in the case.

Shortly after arresting Coilton on June 21 of that year following multiple undercover drug buys, police knocked on Parker’s room at the Klamath Motor Lodge and announced their presence.

Police saw Parker open and close his curtains, then heard the sound of “movement and crashing inside the room,” according to a document filed late last month by assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Delph.

A Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Dept. officer kicked open the door then found the motel room empty, with a bathroom window broken open. In plain view, next to a microwave in the room, police found an open protein powder jar filled nearly to the top with multiple baggies of methamphetamine.

Police captured Parker barefoot and bleeding near the hotel within 10 minutes of the incident. The next day, a search of the motel room yielded 19 bags of meth weighing 1.46 pounds and 15 bags of heroin weighing 1.03 pounds.

Parker’s court-appointed public defender Terry Kolkey argues that his client had a legitimate expectation of privacy and that the California warrant leading up to the search was flimsy, according to Dec. 18 court filings in the case.

Parker has been held in the Jackson County Jail without bail since June of last year. A hearing on the legitimacy of the search warrant is scheduled for Jan. 8.