The Sunriver Women's Club will donate $55,586 as seed money for the South County Collaborative, a new educational initiative, at the collaborative's launch event Thursday in La Pine.
The collaborative aims to help students and parents in La Pine and Sunriver by providing access to youth programs and mentoring they might not have otherwise had access to, and making sure they stay on track to graduate.
The group decided to invest in an initiative, which will be permanent and continually need funding, rather than a one-time project, to make sure it could help at-risk students succeed, said Bruce Abernathy, coordinator of the collaborative and grantwriter for Bend-La Pine Schools.
The timing couldn't have been better, since Big Brothers Big Sisters and Friends of the Children are both expanding into South County communities, he added. Abernathy noted that La Pine and Sunriver students don't have as many opportunities as students in Bend.
The launch event will take place 9 a.m. Thursday at the La Pine Park and Recreation District.
The Sunriver Women's Group started the Power of 50 Education Fund in 2022 to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary. It pledged to raise $50,000 to invest in some kind of educational initiative. "'We want to do something big,' they told me," said Abernathy. Many of the members of the Sunriver Women's Club also previously worked as educators, and they ended up surpassing their goal.
The South County Collaborative is working with community stakeholders, including Bend-La Pine Schools representatives, school counselors, youth community partners, the La Pine Park & Recreation District, and Deschutes County, among others, to support students. The group is focusing on four areas they believe have the most need, including mentoring, outside-of-school programs, youth-led activities, and opportunities for parents to be engaged with their children's school.
"We want to have activities that support what schools are already doing," said Abernathy.
So far, they have a dynamic group, constantly looking to see who else they can approach and figuring out what everything will look like, he said. The group quickly identified the stakeholders they wanted to involve, with all being people or organizations who could help with one or more of the four areas the group identified.
The South County Collaborative is not formally designated as a nonprofit, but will be working with the school district and other nonprofit organizations. The collaborative's fiscal partner is Better Together, which works with youth, families, and students across Central Oregon. Therefore, grants will be funneled through Better Together.
Some of the money from the Sunriver Women's Club has already been allocated to after-school programs and mentoring groups. The collaborative would also like organizations such as the Deschutes Public Library to apply for funding from them for youth programs.
Donors also have options in choosing where they'd like their donations to end up: they can either give to the collaborative as a whole, to an organization like Big Brothers Big Sisters, or to a program category like field trips with the park district.
"We want to put a spotlight on positive things in South County," said Abernathy.
The collaborative plans to give presentations to several groups, including the Rotary Club, and to spread word of their initiative through school newspapers. Abernathy also hopes that people will reach out on their own.
Overall, the collaborative would like opportunities to be more readily available to students in La Pine and Sunriver.
"La Pine is tight-knit and collaborative," said Abernathy. "We have a desire to do what's best for the kids."
