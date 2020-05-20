The Bend Park & Recreation District will reopen its pickleball, tennis, bocce and horseshoe courts starting Thursday.
Sport courts were closed by Gov. Kate Brown's executive order on March 23 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But these facilities can now reopen in accordance with new guidance for outdoor recreation, according to park district.
Basketball, volleyball and other contact sports are still prohibited.
Reopening includes temporary use rules to ensure safe conditions for play while maintaining distance and minimizing touching of shared equipment.
“We appreciate the enthusiasm of sport court participants who have eagerly awaited the reopening of these park amenities,” said Michelle Healy, deputy executive director of Bend Park & Recreation District, in a statement. “We are hopeful that the temporary rules will be followed safely and in consideration of the pandemic situation in our community.”
Signs are being placed at sport courts to inform park users of temporary use rules. Some of those rules include not congregating on courts, disinfecting equipment and only playing singles games unless playing with immediate family members.
The Redmond Parks Division said it would also open all of its pickleball and tennis courts starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, with the same limitations in place.
