Summer camps are set to run this summer, but other recreation programs will be canceled as the Bend Park & Recreation District plans to slowly reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the park district began planning what kind of recreation activities will be able to operate based on new guidelines set by the state.
The park district will be able to run summer camps starting June 15. The district is still deciding which summer programs will be held, and how to modify the programs to promote social distancing and other safety precautions.
But whether facilities like Juniper Swim & Fitness Center get to open will depend on whether the plan to reopen from Deschutes County is approved by Gov. Kate Brown's office. The plan, which was submitted last week, outlines what the county has done to prepare for another COVID-19 outbreak.
If that plan is approved, then Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will open, except for pools, said Matt Mercer, recreation services director for the district in a statement.
People will only be able to use the facility with a reservation . Reservations will limit the number of people in each area of the facility to ensure social distancing and a safe environment, according to the district.
Because the governor has not yet created guidelines for opening other types of recreation, some summer programs — which the district has not outlined specifically — will be canceled. This includes youth lacrosse and girls’ softball programs, which were initially scheduled for this spring and postponed for summer. Adult softball leagues will also be postponed.
Registration for fall youth sports and the after-school program Kids INC for the upcoming school year will continue as scheduled starting May 18.
Bend Senior Center will remain closed. The Larkspur Community Center, which includes a newly renovated senior center, is still on track to be completed this fall.
