The backup of cars and trucks stuck on Interstate 84 is seen from the Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge in Northeast Portland, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Nearly a foot of snow fell in Portland on Wednesday.
A winter storm dumped snow on both sides of the Cascades, leaving abnormally high amounts in Portland on Thursday morning and creating unsafe road conditions in Central Oregon.
The National Weather Service office in Pendleton is forecasting low temperatures in the teens and single digits in the coming days with a slight chance of more snow in Bend and the surrounding areas.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is urging people to postpone travel across the mountains and to use extra caution when driving in Central Oregon.
Roger Cloutier, a weather service meteorologist, said the forecast Thursday for Central Oregon called for another inch or so of snow, but it was expected to taper off after that.
Portland however, is where the most significant snowfall occurred, Cloutier said, an unusual development for this time of year. “Portland got 10 inches of snow overnight. They got hammered,” Cloutier said.
Cloutier said the arctic air causing the current conditions is unusual for this late in February, but it is still winter, he said.
“I wouldn’t say it’s unusual. It happens maybe once every winter. It is a little bit unusual for it to happen in late February, Cloutier said. "Late February, the arctic cold is more abnormal than it would be in late December, early January.”
Cloutier said Portland gets at least one big snow storm each winter when arctic air funnels into the gorge and combines with the higher moisture in the area, producing loads of snow.
The snow in Bend was not as exciting as in Portland but still made road conditions dangerous. Sheila Miller, the spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, said officers haven't seen many road problems in town aside from what is normally expected.
“We actually haven’t seen much in the way of road problems,” Miller said. “We currently have no calls related to weather.”
Miller said there were a couple of hazards on the roads in Bend such as stranded vehicles.
Tom Strandberg, an ODOT spokesperson, said it is advisable to use extra caution when going out on the roads in snowy conditions and to check TripCheck.com. He also advised avoiding travel across the mountains.
“Definitely the mountain passes, you can expect more snow there. Our crews are out plowing snow and applying deicer where possible, and sand, trying to improve conditions, but there are going to be slick spots on the road and people just need to be aware,” Strandberg said. “Especially if they are going over a mountain pass where there is more snow expected. You may want to postpone your trip and not head over the mountains if there is a possibility where a crash or some other incident could close the highway down and you’ll be stranded.”
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
