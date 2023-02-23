Winter Storm

The backup of cars and trucks stuck on Interstate 84 is seen from the Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge in Northeast Portland, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Nearly a foot of snow fell in Portland on Wednesday.

 Dave Killen/The Oregonian

A winter storm dumped snow on both sides of the Cascades, leaving abnormally high amounts in Portland on Thursday morning and creating unsafe road conditions in Central Oregon.

The National Weather Service office in Pendleton is forecasting low temperatures in the teens and single digits in the coming days with a slight chance of more snow in Bend and the surrounding areas. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.