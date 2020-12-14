A 32-year-old La Pine man was injured Sunday in a snowmobile crash near Paulina Lake that required a search and rescue extraction.
Around 2:17 p.m., Dylan McCloud crashed into a tree while rounding a turn on Trail 4 near the lake. Due to the significance of his injuries, a search and rescue team with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was sent, the office said in a statement.
The nine volunteers traveled more than three miles to McCloud via snowmobile from 10 Mile Sno-Park, reaching him around 3:38 p.m. They treated him and transported him to 10 Mile Sno-Park, arriving at 4:35 p.m. A waiting ambulance with La Pine Fire District transported McCloud to St. Charles Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.