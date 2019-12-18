With winter firmly here, Central Oregonians are rummaging through their closets, digging out warm winter gear and heading for the hills to play in the snow. Volunteer forest rangers are helping out in this effort by offering free interpretive snowshoeing trips at Mt. Bachelor.

The annual snowshoe programs begin Saturday and will run through March 29, 2020. The free tours are held on Saturdays and Sundays, plus weekdays when Bend-La Pine Schools is on a break or holiday. The tours are not held Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Participants meet at the Forest Service snowshoeing hut, located in Mt. Bachelor’s main parking lot, also known as the West Village. The tours are held at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and each lasts 90 minutes. Participants must be 8 years or older and should be appropriately dressed for cold weather. Snowshoes are provided free of charge although participants are welcome to use their own equipment.

The snowshoeing program is sponsored by the non-profit group Discover Your Forest, in collaboration with the Deschutes National Forest and Mt. Bachelor Ski Area.

The programs focus on the ecology, geology and wildlife of the Cascades.

In addition to the snowshoeing tours, interpretive ski and snowboard tours will also be offered on Mt. Bachelor’s groomed runs. These tours are held at noon on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 2, 2020. Participants are responsible for purchasing lift tickets and supplying their own equipment. Basic skiing or snowboarding skills are also required.

Discover Your Forest and Deschutes National Forest are also hosting Junior Snow Ranger Days at Mt. Bachelor on Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 29. The family-friendly events are aimed at smaller children and include snowshoeing, winter ecology, wildlife tracking, winter safety and other activities. The events are scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. and reservations are not required.

All programs are free but donations are suggested to help Discover Your Forest continue to provide educational programming and volunteer support. Reservations are not required for individual participants but tours are limited in size so spots are issued on a first come first serve basis.

Group snowshoeing tours for schools, youths or other organizations may be scheduled for weekdays. Reservations for school groups or organizations can be made by calling 541-383-4771.

A cache of kids clothing is available for those needing cold weather gear. The organizers accept clothing donations in child sizes to keep the cache stocked through winter. Clean and gently used hats, gloves, scarves, jackets and winter boots can be dropped off at the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger Station, located at 63095 Deschutes Market Road in Bend. There is a particular need for clothing that will fit kids aged 7 to 11.