With the Cascade Mountains resting in the distance, a cross country skier traverses over the Cascade Lakes Highway near Mount Bachelor on Monday afternoon. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Cascades Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road were scheduled to close for the winter at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Cascade Lakes Highway will be closed west of Mt. Bachelor ski area between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Road 4270.

