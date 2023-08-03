Beneath the surface of a large heap of unprocessed yard debris at the Knott Landfill and Recycling Center, a fire started to smolder. But nobody noticed until Wednesday night when it erupted in flames.
The spot fires began at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday and never threatened anyone but but burned some of the 200 foot long, 100 foot wide, 20 foot tall pile. The flames grew as it spread to a nearby pile of wood.
Two engines were needed to contain the fire and Dan Derlacki, deputy fire marshal of Bend Fire & Rescue, said they were there for 10 to 12 hours. Once the fire didn't have open flames, the county crews provided water trucks to monitor the site. Despite the flames being contained, smoke was still wafting in the air at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The debris is made into compost after being ground and treated. Compost is used in soil to generate heat, helping seeds sprout, retain moisture and welcome beneficial organisms to reduce use of pesticides. However, if unattended and in large quantities, the weight of it can cause a fire to form.
"That pressure on it keeps it heating up and eventually, if you don't break it up, it will get to a point where it'll ignite and then start smoldering down there," Derlacki said. "That smoldering will eventually make it out to where it gets oxygen and a breeze and now you get that actual open flame."
Processed compost piles at the landfill are regularly monitored for this reason, but unprocessed piles don't receive the same attention. Bend fire officials are now working with the landfill to come up with a way to mitigate the risk of spontaneous fires.
Tim Brownell, director of the Landfill, described the fire as "impressive" and smelling like any other wildfire.
It might take days to fully extinguish the fire and can take up to weeks to move the unburned debris to the other side of the site.
Even though the yard debris was burned, it can still be processed to create compost. The burned wood on the other hand, will not be usable. For now the center will still receive yard debris however, it will not be able to process it until the smoldering and smoke ceases.
