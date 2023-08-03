Beneath the surface of a large heap of unprocessed yard debris at the Knott Landfill and Recycling Center, a fire started to smolder. But nobody noticed until Wednesday night when it erupted in flames.  

The spot fires began at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday and never threatened anyone but but burned some of the 200 foot long, 100 foot wide, 20 foot tall pile. The flames grew as it spread to a nearby pile of wood.

Reporter: bharo@bendbulletin.com

541-617-7821

