Poor air quality in Central Oregon, due to smoke from nearby wildfires, caused some local school districts to close campuses for staff members working in schools and cancel scheduled back-to-school events. Construction at Oregon State University-Cascades was also paused.
Redmond School District closed all its campuses to staff and visitors Friday morning, as well as canceled its daily meal distribution, according to district spokesperson Kelly Jenkins.
Although there was no in-person school scheduled Friday in Redmond, staff still working inside the buildings, such as principals and custodial workers, were told to stay home, according to a school district press release. Outdoor back-to-school orientation activities scheduled at some elementary campuses have also been canceled, Jenkins said.
Free meal distribution, both delivered to certain Redmond neighborhoods and at school campuses, was also cancelled Friday, the release stated.
Bend-La Pine Schools will continue serving free meals to students today, but the few locations giving food outside will be moved indoors, said district spokesperson Alandra Johnson.
Scheduled workouts for fall athletics in Bend-La Pine were canceled Friday, as well as in-person handouts of school materials such as workbooks or learning kits, Johnson added.
The few Crook County School District buildings that opened for in-person learning this week — the only local public schools to do so — remained open despite the smoky weather Friday, according to a post on the school district's Facebook page. However, students will stay indoors for recess and all doors and windows will be shut.
All Jefferson County School District buildings were closed, and staff working in the buildings were sent home, according to a post on the district website. However, material distribution at Madras High School Friday morning, as well as all virtual school appointments, were not canceled.
Culver School District's three-building campus is remaining open despite the smoke, said Superintendent Stefanie Garber. The staff working inside the buildings are protected from smoke due to the buildings' strong ventilation system, she said.
There was no information on the Sisters School District website about smoke-related closures. Superintendent Curt Scholl could not be reached for comment.
Construction on the second academic building at OSU-Cascades was put on hold Friday, as construction firm Swinerton sent all workers home, according to university spokesperson Christine Coffin.
All OSU-Cascades staff scheduled to work outdoors Friday, including landscape workers, were also sent home, Coffin added. Those working inside campus buildings could remain.
Very few staffers were on Central Oregon Community College's four campuses Friday — only campus security and some custodial workers — so those campuses remained open, according to college spokesperson Jenn Kovitz.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service bureau in Pendleton declared an air quality advisory until Monday for much of Oregon east of the Cascades. The agency recommends that people stay inside with windows closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.