Bedrock Fire

In this photo from Friday, crews have wrapped the Little Cowhorn Lookout in fire-resistant material to protect it from the Bedrock Fire, burning southeast of Eugene. A smoke advisory for Deschutes County has been extended again until at least midday Tuesday.

 InciWeb

Officials have extended a smoke advisory for Deschutes County through at least midday Tuesday.

The advisory stems from the Bedrock Fire, which is burning southeast of Eugene and as of Monday had scorched more than 9,500 acres, according to InciWeb. Containment was listed at 3%.

