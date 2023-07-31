In this photo from Friday, crews have wrapped the Little Cowhorn Lookout in fire-resistant material to protect it from the Bedrock Fire, burning southeast of Eugene. A smoke advisory for Deschutes County has been extended again until at least midday Tuesday.
In Bend, the best air quality is expected in the early evening Tuesday, when the forecast predicts moderate smoke levels. During the morning and again at night Tuesday, Bend could experience air quality that’s unhealthy for sensitive groups, who are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion during those periods.
The best air quality in La Pine is expected to be early Tuesday afternoon, when the forecast predicts moderate air quality.
It’s expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the morning and evening and unhealthy overnight.
Madras, Prineville, Sisters and Redmond are expected to have good to moderate air quality all day Tuesday, according to the forecast.
Oregon’s largest wildfire, the Flat Fire burning in Curry and Josephine counties, had scorched more than 25,500 acres as of Monday, according to InciWeb. Containment had reached 14%.
