A faulty gas fireplace may have been the cause to an early morning house fire in Southwest Bend Sunday. A woman evacuated the home prior to fire and rescue crews arriving. No one was injured.

Bend police helped evacuate a woman from a two-story residential fire at 21185 Azalia Ave. in southeast Bend early Sunday morning.

Three engines, one medic unit and two support units responded from Bend Fire and Rescue at 1:25 a.m.

The fire was located on an exterior wall in the back of the house, near a fireplace vent and was quickly extinguished, according to a press release.

A woman who was asleep in a bedroom located on the second floor and directly above the fire, woke to her smoke alarm sounding. She evacuated the house with her dog and called 9-1-1. The smoke alarm batteries had just been replaced.

The cause of the fire was determined to have been related to the natural gas fireplace. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The estimated value of the home was approximately $400,000 and estimated loss was $20,000. Contents were valued at $2,000 and loss estimated at $2,000.

No injuries were reported.

