St. Charles Bend was partially evacuated Tuesday morning when a broken elevator belt caused the Heart and Lung center to begin to fill with smoke.
The fire was out by the time two engines with Bend Fire & Rescue arrived at the hospital at 2500 NE Neff Street sometime after 10:30 a.m. Firefighters brought in fans to ventilate before patients and staff were allowed to return, fire inspector Justin Holck said.
No one was injured.
