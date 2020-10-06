A small attic fire on Tuesday torched one vacation rental but otherwise left the people and property at Bend Riverside Commons on NW Wall Street mostly unharmed, according to a release from Bend Fire & Rescue.
The fire burned one of the 20 units Troy Foster manages through Bend Riverside Rentals.
Three vacation rentals around the one on fire were evacuated initially, he said, though all of the guests have returned to their rooms. Foster said no one was in the vacation rental at the time, though someone was booked to stay in it tomorrow.
"That's not happening now," Foster said once he returned to the property after the fire.
Around 4 p.m., Bend firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 1565 NW Wall St.
Firefighters found smoke in a single-story fourplex. The fire was caused by an overheated attic fan, according to the fire department. The fire charred portions of the rafters but did not extend into any of the other nearby units.
The damage to the structure and the items inside are estimated to be worth about $10,000 according to the department.
