REDMOND — The air was thick with sawdust floating from several sanders, which were all powered up at once Saturday. The North Sister conference hall at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center smelled like a heady mix of lumber and the vinegar and steel wool stain being used on newly-made bed frames.

Over 150 volunteers, loaded down with lumber and sanders, gathered in the Deschutes County fairgrounds to build 100 beds for Central Oregon children who need them. Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the volunteer nonprofit leading the effort, partnered with Home Depot and TDS Broadband Service, who along with the fairgrounds supplied over $30,000 worth of materials and the space for the build. 

