skyliner lift

Mt. Bachelor lift operators work at the Skyliner chairlift in May 2018. The ski area says Skyliner will be repaired and operate for one more season this year. It's expected to be replaced by a six-person chairlift for the 2023-24 season. 

 Bulletin file

This coming winter, skiers and snowboarders at Mt. Bachelor will have one last season to enjoy their beloved Skyliner chairlift before it is dismantled and replaced with a brand new six-person lift.

Skyliner went out of service in December and remained closed for the rest of the season. Currently, one of the Skyliner’s 14-foot-wide bull wheels is up in Canada undergoing repairs. Skyliner's lift towers and two bull wheels, one at the top of the lift and one at the bottom, essentially hold the haul rope in place. The lift chairs are attached to the haul rope and the lift motor turns either one of the two bull wheels to operate the lift. 

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(1) comment

Seems like a good opportunity for the forest service to renegotiate the lease to ensure better access to the public. This monopoly on our accessible sli terrain must end.

