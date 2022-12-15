Roughly 33,000 acres of privately-owned forestland outside of Bend have been up for sale since 2019, a status that failed to diminish its popularity among people who regularly used it for recreation. It has developed a reputation as a prime location for secluded, offbeat biking and hiking trails.

But the land, dubbed by users as Skyline Forest, is now the focus of a heightened conservation campaign after its owners barred the public in August and, a month later, dropped the listing price from $127 million to $95 million.

