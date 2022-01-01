The skier found injured and unresponsive in a tree well at Mt. Bachelor on Friday has died, according to the ski resort.
"Saturday afternoon we learned that the skier passed away," said Mt. Bachelor spokesperson Leigh Capozzi. "Our entire team is heartbroken by our guest’s tragic passing and offer our deepest condolences and support to his family and friends."
The 28-year-old man had been found by ski patrol personnel who responded to an emergency call at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Capozzi said. The ski patrol began CPR and transported him to Mt. Bachelor’s First Aid Clinic. From there, he was transported by Bend Fire & Rescue to St. Charles Bend.
Tree wells have been especially deadly in recent years at Mt. Bachelor. Three people were killed in tree wells at Mt. Bachelor since 2019. A fourth person was killed in 2002.
Nicole Panet-Raymond, 19, of Portland, and Alfonso Braun, 24, of Bend, were killed in separate incidents, on the same day March 2, 2018.
The fathers of Panet-Raymond and Braun sued Mt. Bachelor in 2020 for $30 million in a wrongful death lawsuit that is still pending in court.
Nearly a year to the day after Panet-Raymond and Braun died, on March 1, 2019, Kenneth Brundidge, 53, of Oregon City, died in a tree well west of the Northwest Chairlift.
Tree wells are created when a hollow space under deep snow forms around the base of a tree. Skiers who venture close to trees can fall in, usually headfirst, and quickly suffocate.
