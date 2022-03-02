A 59-year-old woman was airlifted from Mt. Bachelor ski area to St. Charles Bend on Wednesday after a ski accident on the mountain.
At around 10:24 a.m. on Wednesday Mt. Bachelor ski patrol officials got a call about a ski-related injury involving a woman, Leigh Capozzi, the communications director for Mt. Bachelor, said in an email to The Bulletin.
“Upon assessing the skier’s injuries, Ski Patrol dispatched Bend Fire and Rescue and a medical helicopter,” Capozzi said. “The skier, a 59-year-old-female wearing a helmet, was transported by patrollers to West Village, where care was ultimately transferred to Airlink helicopter, who transported the injured skier to St. Charles Hospital.”
Capozzi did not provide any further details about the woman’s injuries or condition.
The accident comes after three deaths at Mt. Bachelor since the beginning of the winter season, the deadliest on record since 2018. The two most recent deadly accidents, which happened on Feb. 11 and 12, were followed by the evacuation of a third skier on Feb. 13, who was airlifted to a Bend hospital because of what Mt. Bachelor officials called a “medical emergency.”
John McLeod, president and general manager at Mt. Bachelor, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
