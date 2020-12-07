Mt. Bachelor ski area opened Monday to passholders with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s at midmountain.
Four chairlifts operated on Monday, including Little Pine, Pine Marten, Skyliner and Sunrise, according to mtbachelor.com. Bachelor currently has a snowpack of 40 inches, and the National Weather Service calls for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a chance of snow Wednesday through Sunday.
Bachelor is open to passholders only through Thursday, and will open to everybody on Friday.
Parking reservations are required this season due to COVID-19 restrictions. All guests planning to park at the resort must make a parking reservation online at mtbachelor.com. Parking inventory will be released on a rolling basis throughout the season, according to the website.
