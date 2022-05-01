Owner: Holmer Bend Commercial, LLC 

Details: A new two-story commercial building is going up north of Riverbend Park in Bend for a family owned and operated duo seasonal business. During the warmer months, it sells outdoor furniture as Patio World and during the colder months it operates as a ski shop under the name the Race Place. The shop is moving from its current location on 222 SE Reed Market Road. 

“I’ve been in the ski industry all my life,” said Scott Holmer, who started several ski shops in the Twin Cities area before opening The Lift on Century Drive — now Pine Mountain Sports — and later the Race Place on Reed Market.

The Race Place began with catalog sales in 1995. Today, it’s the largest ski racing supply business in North America and conducts 95% of its sales online, Holmer said. During the busy season, it ships 150-175 packages a day. Holmer has passed on his of ski industry knowledge to his son, who will take over the family business when Holmer retires. 

The new building will be 14,372 square feet and will sit on a plot of land of approximately 0.82 acres. It will house a warehouse and furniture store, a small amount of office space and room for ski sales and tuning. 

Holmer expects the new building to be occupied by mid September. The business will remain at its current location until the first of October and Patio World will open at the new location in March 2023. 

