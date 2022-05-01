Details: A new two-story commercial building is going up north of Riverbend Park in Bend for a family owned and operated duo seasonal business. During the warmer months, it sells outdoor furniture as Patio World and during the colder months it operates as a ski shop under the name the Race Place. The shop is moving from its current location on 222 SE Reed Market Road.
“I’ve been in the ski industry all my life,” said Scott Holmer, who started several ski shops in the Twin Cities area before opening The Lift on Century Drive — now Pine Mountain Sports — and later the Race Place on Reed Market.
The Race Place began with catalog sales in 1995. Today, it’s the largest ski racing supply business in North America and conducts 95% of its sales online, Holmer said. During the busy season, it ships 150-175 packages a day. Holmer has passed on his of ski industry knowledge to his son, who will take over the family business when Holmer retires.
The new building will be 14,372 square feet and will sit on a plot of land of approximately 0.82 acres. It will house a warehouse and furniture store, a small amount of office space and room for ski sales and tuning.
Holmer expects the new building to be occupied by mid September. The business will remain at its current location until the first of October and Patio World will open at the new location in March 2023.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.