The Bend Park & Recreation District will re-open two skate parks Saturday following guidance by the state on expanding access to outdoor recreation facilities shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The newer skate park at Ponderosa Park and the skate park at RockRidge Park will both open Saturday. The older skate park at Ponderosa Park, known by users as “Old Pondi,” will stay closed until resurfacing maintenance work is completed.
The park district is also creating guidelines for reopening sport courts, including pickleball, tennis, horseshoes and bocce. Those facilities remain closed at this time.
Redmond made strides in re-opening some of its public spaces on Friday, two months after the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.
The city’s skate park, Homestead bike pump track and Weigand dog park were all reopened at noon Friday, according to a statement issued by the city of Redmond. Some restrictions are in place — bathrooms are closed and fountains are turned off. Residents are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.
The reopenings follow Gov. Kate Brown’s approval of the Deschutes County Phase 1 plan to reopen businesses, public spaces, bars, and restaurants. Users of these places are asked to social distance from others and avoid gathering in groups.
Sport courts, including pickleball and tennis courts, remain closed until Redmond city officials complete guidelines for their reopening. City playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.
