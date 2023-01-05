Six people reportedly experienced drug overdoses in the Deschutes County jail over four days starting on New Year’s Eve, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.
At least five of the inmates overdosed in less than four hours after an inmate allegedly snuck suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills into the jail on New Year’s Eve and handed it out to other inmates.
That 25-year-old inmate, Sean Robert McDonald, could face charges of drug possession and delivery and reckless endangerment, police said. McDonald has not yet been charged in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
The sixth person reportedly overdosed on Jan. 3. Five of the people were taken to St. Charles Bend and survived the overdoses. One of them did not need to be hospitalized, the sheriff’s office reported.
The sheriff’s office reported Thursday that emergency personnel responded to the overdoses with the life-saving medication naloxone — a nasal spray used to halt an overdose — CPR and an automated external defibrillator, which is used to save people in cardiac arrest.
Sheriff’s office staff reportedly used naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, on at least four of the people.
In response to the incident, the sheriff’s office investigated and reportedly found at least 50 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in the jail. Officials are continuing to investigate, a press release said.
In 2021, the sheriff’s office reported four instances where naloxone had to be administered to halt a suspected overdose.
The sheriff's office started training jail staff on the use of naloxone in 2015, when the nasal spray version of the drug was approved by the FDA.
In December 2014, inmate Edwin Burl Mays III died of a methamphetamine overdose in the Deschutes County jail. Surveillance video showed Deschutes County jail deputies mocked Mays and ignored his declining medical condition over the roughly four hours between his booking into the jail and being declared dead in a holding cell. Mays’ family filed suit against the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office for more than $15 million. The sheriff’s office settled the suit in December 2016 for $1.025 million.
