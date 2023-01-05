deschutes jail

The Deschutes County jail. 

 Bulletin file photo

Six people reportedly experienced drug overdoses in the Deschutes County jail over four days starting on New Year’s Eve, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

At least five of the inmates overdosed in less than four hours after an inmate allegedly snuck suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills into the jail on New Year’s Eve and handed it out to other inmates.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

