An 18-year-old Sisters woman was killed early Wednesday morning when she drove off U.S. Highway 199 in Josephine County and crashed into a tree, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash at 12:18 a.m. and found Rianna McGonagle was driving a Chevrolet Malibu southbound on the highway south of Grants Pass when she veered off the road and struck the tree.
McGonagle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oregon State Police was assisted by Rural Metro Fire and the Josephine County Sheriff's Office.
