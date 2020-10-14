The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the two Sisters High School students who were killed Oct. 1 in a car crash west of Sisters.
Geneva Tallman and Hannelore “Lala” Debari, both 17-year-old Sisters residents, were in a 2008 Mercedes SUV with 18-year-old Amélie Malerba Locke, of Sebastopol, California, when the SUV veered off Forest Road 15 and into a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.
The three teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies responded at about 9:17 p.m. and found the crashed SUV off the roadway, about a mile south of state Highway 242.
An initial investigation found the SUV was traveling north on the Forest Service road and struck a tree, ejecting two of the three occupants. The sheriff’s office believes speed was a contributing factor.
The investigation has not yet determined who was driving and if the three occupants were wearing seat belts.
