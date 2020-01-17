The annual Sisters Science Fair event has been canceled for this year, according to Sisters School District Superintendent Curtiss Scholl.
Educational group Sisters Science Club, which traditionally ran the science fair, approached the school district this fall to say the club would not be able to run the event in the spring of 2020, Scholl said.
Scholl approached multiple school district staff members to see if they'd be interested in running the fair, but they declined, saying it was too short of notice, he said.
The fair is expected to return in 2021, Scholl said.
“Unfortunately, we decided to put it on pause for one year, with the full intent of working with the science club to potentially get it on track next year," he said.
