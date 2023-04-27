Sisters School District considers starting all schools 30 minutes later

The Sisters School District local option levy for school operations will be up for renewal in the May 16 election.

The current levy, which began in 2000 and was renewed last in 2018, is $.75 per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy provided 10% of the district's annual operating resources for the past four years, which funds approximately 16 teachers and support staff. Approval this May would give it another five-year term.

jsiess@bendbulletin.com

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin.

