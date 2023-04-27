The Sisters School District local option levy for school operations will be up for renewal in the May 16 election.
The current levy, which began in 2000 and was renewed last in 2018, is $.75 per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy provided 10% of the district's annual operating resources for the past four years, which funds approximately 16 teachers and support staff. Approval this May would give it another five-year term.
If passed again, the owner of a $500,000 house would continue to pay $31.25 per month, or $375.00 per year.
Curt Scholl, the superintendent for the Sisters School District, said the levy has helped the district provide smaller class sizes, and unique programs like a luthier class — where students make guitars — and the opportunity for kids to get their personal pilot's license before graduating high school.
“For a small district, we have more offerings than most because of the support of the community with the local option,” Scholl said.
Scholl said the big shift in the school district over the past few years is an increase in younger students. At the elementary school, there were around 330 kids, and now there are about 400. However, high school enrollment has declined. He said several years ago there were around 470 kids at the high school, and now there are around 400.
“We’ve seen this shift in growth in younger students which then is going to equate growth overall as kids keep progressing through the system,” Scholl said.
Scholl said the district has been a good steward of local tax funds and has provided outstanding services to the students who attend school in the district. He said unless there were some major changes at the state level, the current levy will stay the same.
“This is one of those longstanding and more general community partnerships where the community supports the school district to provide services to our kids. In this case it's class sizes, it's councilors in every building and then it's some really very different individualized programming as our kids get into secondary school that we are able to support for our Sisters kids in partnership with the community,” Scholl said.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
