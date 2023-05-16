The Sisters School District local option levy appeared to be passing by a wide margin, according to early election results Tuesday night.
The levy would continue to fund some staff salaries for another five years. For the past four years it has provided 10% of the district’s annual operating resources, funding 16 teachers and staff members.
The Sisters School District local option levy was last renewed in 2018. It is currently 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The local option levy has helped provide Sisters students with opportunities those in a rural district might not normally get, such as participating in a luthier-making class and having the opportunity to acquire their personal pilot’s license.
Because it is being used for salaries, the levy has also helped reduce class sizes, said Curt Scholl, the district’s superintendent, in late April.
