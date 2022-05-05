red and blue flashing lights of the police car at the checkpoint
The Sisters School District was placed in "secure status" Thursday morning while law enforcement authorities investigated a “very vague threat” toward an unnamed school there, according to a spokesperson with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and school district officials.

Authorities have yet to determine the validity of the vague threat, so all three schools in the district have begun sending students home early, according to Sisters Superintendent Curt Scholl.

“In the absence of being able to validate (the threat), we’re sending students home out of an abundance of caution,” said Scholl.

The vague threat was reported to the sheriff’s office in a 911 call at 8:59 a.m., according to sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes. The sheriff’s office dispatched deputies to the schools “out of an abundance of caution” as authorities investigate, the department said on Twitter. Janes said deputies will stay on school grounds for as long as it takes to confirm if there is a real threat.

Neither Scholl, nor Janes was willing to disclose specifically what the vague threat was. 

Scholl said law enforcement officials informed him the vague threat appeared to have been made by a person who has made threats before but has not acted upon them. He said law enforcement has not been able to locate the caller. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

