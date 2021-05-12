Voters in the Sisters area will decide May 18 whether or not to fund a new, larger building for Sisters Elementary School with a $33 million bond.
Sisters School District leaders say that the proposed new elementary would allow for more room for the crowded school, make the elementary a true K-5, instead of K-4 and create a cohesive, three-school Sisters campus on the west end of town.
Passing the bond won’t raise taxes. It will simply retain the tax rate that’s been in place since residents passed a bond in 2001 to build Sisters High School.
Curt Scholl, superintendent of Sisters School District, said he is hopeful Sisters voters would approve the bond.
“We have a strong partnership with the community, so we are optimistic,” he said.
The current Sisters Elementary building — built in the ’70s — only has enough room for grades K-4, unlike a typical K-5 elementary. That can make ordering curriculum tricky for elementary leaders — most elementary curriculum covers K-5 — and fifth grade teachers, who are at the middle school, Scholl said.
“All the curriculum we buy is K-5, so it just makes sense to build a K-5,” he said.
Even with one fewer grade, Sisters Elementary is stuffed. The school expects to need portable classrooms next school year, and small groups taken out of the classroom for breakout sessions are forced onto the stage, in hallways and even closets, Principal Joan Warburg told The Bulletin in February.
Current enrollment this year is 323 students.
If voters don’t pass the bond, class sizes at Sisters Elementary School will simply have to balloon, said Scholl. And small class sizes increase student achievement, particularly in grades K-2, he said.
“If we don’t have the classroom space, the only way you can serve the kids is adding more kids to each classroom,” Scholl said.
School officials say a new building is simply needed for a city where new families keep arriving. Sisters’ population grew by nearly 35% between 2010 and 2018, from 2,038 people to 2,747, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. It’s a growth rate comparable to Bend.
The new elementary would also be built next door to Sisters high and middle schools, Scholl said. This makes it easier for the district to consolidate resources, and helps education specialists who work with students of all grades, he said.
If voters approve the bond, Scholl hopes the new elementary school will welcome its first students by September 2023.
