Voters in the Sisters School District appear to have approved a bond measure for a new elementary school and elected a new member to the school board, according to early unofficial returns in Tuesday’s special district election.
The $33.8 million bond was passing with 1,052 votes, or 62.3%, in favor. It would fund a new, larger building for the Sisters Elementary School. School officials said the proposed building would ease the crowding at the school, which has been welcoming more students than the current building can hold.
The larger building would also be built near the middle school and high school and allow the school district to make the elementary school K-5, rather than the current K-4.
The bond won’t raise taxes for Sisters residents. It will retain the existing tax rate in place since residents passed a bond in 2001 to build Sisters High School.
In the Sisters School Board elections, Position 1 candidate Jencia Cogdill was leading Rodney Cooper with 63.81% of the vote. Early unofficial returns showed Cogdill with 1,012 votes to Cooper’s 568 votes. Both candidates are newcomers who are seeking the seat that opened when board member Jay Wilkins did not seek reelection.
Cogdill, 43, who has a daughter in the fourth grade, was motivated to run for the first time to offer a parent’s perspective on the board.
Cogdill, a manager of customer experience at Les Schwab Tire Centers, also plans to use her marketing and consulting experience from a previous career in Eugene and Portland.
Cooper, 66, works as a substitute teacher for the school district. He taught K-8 for 32 years in the small Lane County town of Crow, west of Eugene. He wanted to bring a teacher’s perspective to the board.
In the Position 5 race, incumbent Edie Jones was leading challenger Kevin Eckert with 67.61% of the vote. Early unofficial returns showed Jones had 1,052 votes over 498 for Eckert.
Jones, 82, was appointed to the school board in February 2020. Jones joined the school board after a long career in early childhood education and work with nonprofit organizations. She said she would use her experience to help guide the school district as it expands the elementary school.
Eckert, 48, an architect and builder who owns Build LLC, based in Seattle and Sisters, was a first-time candidate for elected office. He intended to share his professional experience with the board as it navigated building the new elementary school.
Board member David Thorsett ran unopposed Tuesday for his Position 2 seat.
