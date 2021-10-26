Sisters Ranger District plans to conduct pile burning in the Melvin Butte and Black Crater areas.
Fuels specialists will ignite 1,024 acres of piles near Melvin Butte, located 10 miles southwest of Sisters and 15 miles west of Bend. In addition, they plan to ignite 192 acres of piles northeast of Black Crater, located 7 miles west of Sisters.
Fuels specialists will begin ignitions in these areas on Wednesday and continue throughout the fall and winter as conditions allow.
No road or trail closures are anticipated. Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal; however, smoke may be visible from the greater Sisters area and U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 242. Once ignited, piles are monitored by firefighters until declared out.
When smoke is present, motorists should reduce their speed and turn on their headlights. Residents in areas near burn operations are encouraged to close their windows at night to avoid possible smoke impacts.
For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at centraloregonfire.org or visit fs.usda.gov/deschutes. For further questions contact the Sisters Ranger District at 541-549-7700.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.