Over 1,300 quilts lined the sides of businesses in downtown Sisters on Saturday. 

From Baltimore, Maryland, to San Francisco, California, people stopped to admire the meticulous detail in each of the quilts at the 48th annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show.  

Sisters Quilt Show
Attendees look over quilts hanging in the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday in Sisters.  
Sisters Quilt Show
Sandy Matarazzo walks past a quilt named “Earthquake!” made by Christine Watkins hanging in the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday in Sisters.  
Sisters Quilt Show
A quilt named “Mellow Moon Garden,” made by Patrice Baker, hangs in the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday in Sisters. 
Reporter: bharo@bendbulletin.com

541-617-7821

