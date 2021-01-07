Secondary students in Sisters School District will return to classrooms for the first time since March in a hybrid style, starting Jan. 25.
The two youngest grades at Sisters Middle School and Sisters High School will return first, according to a letter Superintendent Curt Scholl sent to families Wednesday morning. Seventh, eighth, 11th and 12th graders will wait an extra week, returning to in-person classes on Feb. 1, he wrote.
The Sisters Elementary students, comprising grades K-4, will return to in-person classes Monday after learning online this week. They were the only public school in the district, and Deschutes County as a whole, to be open for in-person learning this fall.
Two days before Christmas, Gov. Kate Brown ceded control of school reopenings to local school districts after setting strict reopening standards for months during the pandemic.
There are two main reasons for splitting the middle and high schoolers' return in half, Scholl told The Bulletin Wednesday.
One reason is that fifth and ninth graders have never attended regular in-person classes at the middle and high school, respectively.
"We figured we could transition and get them back earlier before the other students arrive," Scholl said.
Only having half of the schools' students back during the first week of in-person learning will help staff work out any kinks with COVID-19 distancing and mask-wearing rules, Scholl said.
"It gives those buildings a chance to test the protocol with less kids," Scholl said. "If we get a bottleneck (in the hallway) somewhere, we can see it with a couple hundred kids, rather than 400.”
All K-12 students will return in a hybrid fashion. That means from Monday through Thursday, half the students will be in classrooms, and the other half will learn online from home. All students will learn online Fridays, giving teachers a day to prepare simultaneous work for students working at home and in-person, Scholl said.
The district chose the hybrid model in order to maintain six square feet of distance between each student, as is mandated by the state, Scholl said.
Scholl expressed excitement about having staff and students return to classrooms for the first time in months.
“It’ll have benefits for everybody," he said. "Reestablishing relationships, being in-person, that’s the best way to do this work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.