Nathanael Islas has had a hard time catching a break.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Islas lost his job, he said. After a year and half, he tried to "get his stuff back together," but then lost all forms of identification, including his license and Social Security card.
Islas, 39, however, does feel grateful for what he does have: a job at Sno Cap Drive In in Sisters, and a safe place to pitch his tent where people respect each other.
“Here in Sisters, I’m very blessed,” he said.
His situation could be better, though. Islas would rather be housed, and have the ability to put some money into savings instead of living paycheck to paycheck.
Islas has been homeless on and off for about three years, he said. He lived with friends and family in Nevada, and said he has no credit, which makes renting difficult. He said he lost his previous job working at A&B Precision Metals in Stead, Nevada, at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and didn’t work again until he moved to Oregon last summer. He'd visited the state in the past for vacation.
His most recent barrier to housing stems from losing personal documents: Social Security card, license and birth certificate.
Islas said he believes his wallet possibly fell out of his pocket and someone took it last summer while he was staying in a homeless shelter in Bend.
Not having those forms of identification complicates getting housing or finding a job, he said. Luckily, Islas was able to get a letter from the Social Security Administration that allowed him to get his job at Sno Cap and cash checks until a social service worker can help sort out getting the rest of his identification.
Islas arrived in the area after being encouraged by several people to apply at Sno Cap. Those people are now his coworkers. After being unemployed for a while, Islas said he’s now trying hard to “get his stuff together” and pay off his vehicle.
Islas said he enjoys living in Sisters because he can “stay out of the way” by camping in the forest. He visits the food bank in town a couple of times a month to help get by.
“I try not to go there every week because I work," Islas said. "I want to make sure other people can get a chance.”
Despite what people might think, being homeless is hard.
You have to spend days thinking about how to carry or store important items, or where to move next so you don’t get in trouble for staying in one area for too long, Islas said. While living in Bend, his car holding all of his possessions was broken into twice.
“Being homeless is a job,” he said.
Islas's goal is to get his identification documents in order and possibly get a second job so he can afford a place to rent in the area. What he makes at Sno Cap wouldn’t be enough, he said.
He hopes to eventually save enough money to get licensed to do tile work, which he used to do while living in Louisiana, and possibly live a more comfortable life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.