A Sisters man died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 east of Sisters on Saturday.
Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash near Fryrear Road at 1:40 p.m. According to Oregon State Police, a Toyota Highlander driven by Neil Muller, 35, of Sisters, was eastbound on Highway 20 when it left the highway and hit a utility pole. Muller was fatally injured.
The highway remained closed for several hours with a power line in the roadway.
