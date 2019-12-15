The Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank has seen a troubling trend in recent years where the number of families in need has gone up, but food and cash donations have gone down.

At the end of November, cash donations were down 30% from last year, while the number of families being served increased 30% over the same period.

“Sisters is growing,” said Tom Hespe, resource officer for Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank, “and so is the demand on the food bank.”

The food bank was faced with not having enough donations to fund its annual Christmas program, where it gives holiday meals to about 175 families. The Christmas program was in jeopardy until local businesses and individuals rallied over the past few weeks to support the food bank.

The food bank received a huge boost Friday, when OnPoint Community Credit Union donated $10,000.

“The OnPoint donation certainly makes me a lot more optimistic about 2020,” Hespe said.

The food bank, which is operated by the Sisters Kiwanis Club and run by Kiwanis and community members, feeds around 130 families per month. About 30 of those families are homeless.

Hespe said the food bank has seen a steady increase in the number of homeless families in the Sisters area. He said the rising cost of rent and homeownership are making it difficult on families, especially ones dealing with other issues. Also, more people moving to Sisters — which has a population of about 2,700 people — means more people who could become homeless, he said.

“There is a general trend of growth in Central Oregon,” he said. “Along with that, we have a homeless population that is also growing.”

The food bank relies on cash donations to help buy items that are not regularly donated, such as meat and dairy products. But there is always a need for traditional food donations, Hespe said.

Each year, the food bank distributes about 120,000 pounds of food, or about 10,000 pounds per month. About 44% of the distributed food was donated and about 56% was bought with cash donations, Hespe said.

The vast majority of donations come during the holiday season, Hespe said. The food bank receives 75% of its cash donations in October, November and December. The remaining 25% comes during the other nine months of the year.

“This is a critical time,” Hespe said. “We could not run the food bank without these cash donations.”