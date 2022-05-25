The City of Sisters will hold two public comment sessions in June, providing an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts about the city's parks plan.
The first session will take place on June 5 at Fir Street Park, coinciding with the Sisters Farmers Market, from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second, also at Fir Street Park, will be on June 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. coinciding with the Sisters Folk Festivals' free community concert, the city said in a release Wednesday.
"This is just one step in the public outreach process," Troy Rayburn, a project coordinator for the city, said. "About a dozen representatives from various local organizations that use our parks were previously interviewed."
The city said initial comments regarding city parks received so far include compliments about cleanliness, maintenance and accessibility, and the importance of considering all age groups and abilities.
There will be open houses later in the year for local residents to comment and learn about the city's parks plan status, the city added.
Updates can be found periodically on the city's website.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin.
