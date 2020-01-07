Sisters City Council is considering major changes to where, when and how events are allowed in the city.

The City Council will host a public hearing at its regular meeting 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to hear residents’ thoughts on the most significant proposed changes to the city code: limiting event permits to four days, banning large events at Creekside Park and keeping city roads open during the summer months. After the hearing, the council may vote to approve the changes.

Additionally, the City Council is holding a workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss possible event fee changes.

“We needed to fundamentally streamline how we receive and apply public event permits,” said City Manager Cory Misley, “and clarify how we define the whole framework around public event policies.”

Cascade Avenue through Sisters will still close for events such as the Quilt Show since it is a state road connected to U.S. Highway 20. But the new code would keep the side roads in the city open from the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.

“Sisters is very busy in the summer months to the extent that we don’t want to add to congestion or confusion or safety issues by closing roads,” Misley said.

As for Creekside Park along Whychus Creek, it would be closed to all events that draw more than 75 people. City officials feel the park is being overused and it’s difficult for large crowds of people to access, Misley said.

“From a safety perspective, it doesn’t lend itself well for public events,” Misley said.

Many of the proposed changes do not affect currently scheduled events in Sisters.

Misely said the changes are more proactive to address the expected growth of the city. The changes are not necessarily related to any past issues, he said.

“We know there are more events in Sisters than ever, and they are busier than ever,” Misley said. “So we are trying to get a little bit ahead of the curve.”

The city has been meeting with event organizers since last fall to get their input on the changes.

Once the city code is updated, the changes will not go into effect until 2021 to give the events time to adjust if needed, Misley said.

Brad Tisdel, creative director for the Sisters Folk Festival, said the city has been transparent with the event organizers and has welcomed their feedback.

“It’s an important process,” Tisdel said. “We know the community and the city of Sisters is going to grow. Let’s do it intentionally and let’s do it collaboratively.”

So far, Tisdel does not have concerns about the proposed changes since the folk festival does not use Creekside Park and is held after Labor Day when city roads could be closed, Tisdel said.

“At this point, we are waiting to hear what decisions are made by the City Council,” Tisdel said.

The proposed changes do limit how many large, citywide events such as the Folk Festival can be held throughout the year. The city wants to limit citywide events — defined as events with more than 2,000 attendees — to one per month.

That limit would not affect current events since the Sisters Rodeo parade is in June; the Quilt Show is in July, and the Folk Festival is in September.

Sisters Mayor Chuck Ryan said the city is trying to make Sisters a four-season destination.

“We are trying to get a draw in the off months,” Ryan said. “That is one of the focuses.”