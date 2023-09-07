Sisters, a town of more than 3,000 people, is full of artists, ranchers, farmers, small-business owners, students, teachers and people who are homeless.

As long ago as 2016, when the town’s population had just passed 2,500, a group of residents decided to tread into the nearby Deschutes National Forest to aid homeless families living off the grid. The group began officially operating a temporary shelter, now known as the Sisters Cold Weather Shelter, during the coldest weeks of the winter of 2018 in various locations around Sisters. But recently, the group proposed purchasing a permanent location for the shelter’s intermittent operations.

Jerry Atrik
Jerry Atrik

I can’t believe how selfish and self righteous this council is. An organized group to help those in need turned down. What a bunch of bedwetters.

I’ll not doing any more business in “that town”!

91184
91184

This is callous.

The organization is seeking to operate an intermittent shelter to potentially save people's (including children!) lives during extreme weather. This is not permanent housing for the homeless.

"The hearing Tuesday came after several months of public meetings, swirling rumors on social media and threats of waterboarding made toward a city staff member and the board president of the shelter organization"

Instead, the Council is cowing to an unruly and apparently uniformed opposition.

I do think the discussion about safety requirements is largely missing from this article and I'd like to here more about that.

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

My read is Council took it away from staff in order to ensure the unruly and uninformed would prevail.

373749
373749

A NIMBY WIN!

