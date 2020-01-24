The city of Sisters has completely overhauled the way it allows public events within the city.
The City Council, which approved the changes to the city code Wednesday, endorsed limiting event permits to four days, banning large events at Creekside Park and keeping city roads open during the summer months.
The council also changed permit fees to match the amount of staff time it takes to process the event permits.
Councilor Richard Esterman was the lone vote against the changes. Esterman said at the meeting that he felt there was not enough research comparing how other cities handle events. And Esterman said there were not enough records kept from past events and no factual reasons to close Creekside Park to large events.
“Council decisions should not and cannot be made on assumptions, bias or with no factual evidence,” Esterman said. “If this is the case, why do we have the council?”
City Manager Cory Misley said city staff did adequate research before proposing changes to the city code, and the rest of the council obviously felt the same way by approving the changes.
In addition, city staff met with event organizers since last fall to get their input on the changes, Misley said.
Dawn Boyd, executive director of the Sisters Quilt Show, said she appreciates the city’s decision to give events a year to adjust to some of the more major changes, which will not go into effect until 2021.
“We are coming into event season, and so there is going to need to be a little bit of transition this year,” she said.
The changes do not directly affect the Quilt Show, especially since it does not close any city roads. It only closes Cascade Avenue, which is a state road connected to U.S. Highway 20.
Boyd was a part of workshops and meetings with city staff and understands the need to update the city code, she said.
“It’s what every entity needs to do to be wise with their resources,” she said.
Part of the updated code includes limiting large, citywide events like the Quilt Show to one per month. That limit would not affect the Sisters Rodeo parade, the Quilt Show or Folk Festival because they are all held in consecutive months.
A motivation behind many of the changes is to encourage events to be held outside of the summer months.
“We are swamped in the summer,” Misley said. “We need more events in the shoulder seasons and in the winter. The city is going to be working on finding ways to make that happen.”
