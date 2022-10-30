Editor's Note

Who are the real people impacted by skyrocketing housing prices, decisions about homeless shelters or plans to sweep informal camps? The Bulletin wants to offer insight by telling their stories through the series Faces of Homelessness. Every two weeks this year, Bulletin reporters will introduce readers to a different homeless person. We are here to tell their stories.

Single mother Kim Varner tries to build a life for her 6-year-old daughter every day. But raising her little bundle of energy in their fifth-wheel trailer while working and experiencing homelessness is grueling.

Varner frets over the holes in the trailer walls and a broken-down refrigerator that, for a short while, kept them from having nutritious food. She spends $30 each week at the laundry mat, and cleans their dishes with water she boils over the stove. She maintains a propane heater that she knows will be important as temperatures drop this week, and she’s on a two-year-long waitlist for subsidized housing.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.