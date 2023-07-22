stock fire
A fire that started on the north side of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Friday, five miles west of Simnasho, closed roads and prompted evacuation notices, officials in Warm Springs said. 

On Saturday morning, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Fire Management said the fire, known as the Simnasho Fire, is currently 1,200 acres. Fire crews worked throughout the night to establish a line around the fire to limit its spread to east of Highway 26, south of Highway 9, west of Highway 420, and north of the Warm Springs River, the agency posted on social media

