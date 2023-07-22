A fire that started on the north side of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Friday, five miles west of Simnasho, closed roads and prompted evacuation notices, officials in Warm Springs said.
On Saturday morning, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Fire Management said the fire, known as the Simnasho Fire, is currently 1,200 acres. Fire crews worked throughout the night to establish a line around the fire to limit its spread to east of Highway 26, south of Highway 9, west of Highway 420, and north of the Warm Springs River, the agency posted on social media.
"The goal today is to keep it within boundaries and limit growth in the SE corner near timbered areas as the wind comes in from the North and West," the agency said. "Additional resources have been called in from around the region to assist Warm Springs crews including engines and hand crews."
Because of the fire, traffic is limited on Highway 9 and Highway 3 to local residents and fire crews, the agency said.
On Friday the Warm Springs Police Department told Simnasho residents to be ready to evacuate if necessary.
