REDMOND — A coalition of groups providing services to homeless individuals in the Redmond area saw a crucial need in March with the Covid-19 pandemic shut down: showers.
Near the end of April, a local hotel allowed the groups to use one room to offer showers, said Mark Keener, a dentist and board member at Jericho Road, a nonprofit providing services to the homeless.
“People had gone 4-6 weeks without a shower,” said Keener. “About 30 people went and were able take showers on this particular day.”
Jericho Road’s outreach to the homeless had picked up during that time, said Keener, and they were providing water, food and clothing and coordinating with Mosaic Medical to offer medical services, but the shower truck had stopped coming from Bend due to concern about keeping it clean.
Help from Prineville
Kerry Gillette, a medical provider who practices “street medicine” with Mosaic Medical’s mobile medical clinic, said a more permanent solution to the shower problem came from casual conversation.
“We were aware that a shower truck had been given to a group in Prineville, called Redemption House,” said Gillette. That shower truck was older and smaller than the one in Bend, but it was “just sitting because of lack of training.”
“Somebody just had to call,” said Keener. So he did — and they were happy to help.
Keener learned how to run the shower truck, which uses a propane water heater and a generator to pump clean water from a 500-gallon tank to three shower stalls and then back to a gray water tank.
The showers are open for one person at a time and Keener cleans in between uses.
People started donating hygiene supplies when they heard about it, said Keener. “My garage is full of towels and soap and shampoo.”
Dental checkups, too
Keener, who also provides volunteer dental services once a month through Medical Teams International’s dental van, said that he loves running the shower truck, but it’s something that anyone could do — and he could teach them. “The pay is great,” he joked. “You get nothing.”
Making connections with people is itself rewarding, said Keener, and he’s found that the people he serves return the friendship. “I’ve had several people call me up and say good luck with (his recent eye surgery). They care about my wellbeing just as I care about them.”
People in Redmond need to know that we have this homeless situation here, said Keener, and it’s not going to go away.
Jasson Dickson, who has been homeless in Redmond about four years, said the shower truck and other services are very much appreciated. “He’s a good guy,” said Dickson about Keener. “I’ve had him pull my teeth.”
Dickson lives with Jennifer Gall on Bureau of Land Management land past East Antler Avenue, where he said it’s hot and dry.
“It’s pretty miserable,” said Gall. She said there are people there who don’t care if they take from other homeless, though there are also folks who watch out for each other.
“It’s really hard to get out of here,” said Gall, who is on disability. “Unless you have a two-person income, it’s next to impossible.”
Left behind in a pandemic
During this “really weird time that we’re in right now,” many resources for the homeless have simply stopped, said Keener, and they may not even be able to brush their teeth in a gas station bathroom.
“Everyone is so concerned with their own health, their family members. The last thing people are thinking about are these people who need us the most right now.”
It’s not that Keener is unconcerned about health. “Honestly,” he said, “every time I go in to disinfect, I’m thinking to myself ‘be safe, wear your mask, wear glasses, gloves, don’t touch anything you don’t have to touch.’ It’s a little bit easier for me being a dentist because I’m used to it, I’ve done that for 30-plus years.”
“I just know that what I’m doing is the right thing and if I were in that situation I would hope that someone would do the same thing.”
A shower is something that most of us take for granted, said Keener, but someone with no access will end up taking a sponge bath or bathing in the canal.
“That doesn’t seem right to me,” he said. “We can live in our own little sheltered world, and that’s fine, but it’s also fine to step out of your comfort level and give a hand to someone who needs it.”
The best thing to come out of the pandemic, said Keener, is how the different groups — Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical, the dental van, and others — are working together “for the better good of the community.”
Dental van a plus
The dental van joined the outreach as a result of another “fortuitous conversation” — during a Zoom conference for dentists to figure out a referral service to keep people with dental issues out of the emergency room during the pandemic, said Keener.
The response when Keener asked them to come was “When do you want to volunteer?”
Krista Handy, who manages the dental van’s outreach for Central and Eastern Oregon, coordinates volunteer dental professionals, including dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists and chair-side assistants.
The volunteers they have dictate what services they are able to offer, said Handy, though she is able to take x-rays and provide referrals.
