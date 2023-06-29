Police lights
Five to six gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Cascade West Grub and Alehouse in Bend early  Thursday morning, and police found a 23-year-old man with a stab wound in his leg on the roof shortly after.

The man was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries, according to Bend Police Department. His identity was not released.

DuckBuckeye
DuckBuckeye

Early AM, alcohol and a firearm (or firearms). What could go wrong ....

