Five to six gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Cascade West Grub and Alehouse in Bend early Thursday morning, and police found a 23-year-old man with a stab wound in his leg on the roof shortly after.
The man was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries, according to Bend Police Department. His identity was not released.
Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said the stabbing and shots fired "appear to be part of the same altercation," but declined to elaborate.
Police said there were 30 to 35 people at the bar when the shots were fired. Many were shaken up after the incident according to Miller.
"It was definitely chaotic as you can imagine when shots were fired," Miller said. "There were a lot of people around who were quite frightened."
Witnesses said there were multiple cars involved before fleeing the scene. Miller said there are no suspects in custody at this time and it is an ongoing investigation.
The Bend Police Department is asking the public to call the police nonemergency line at 541-693-6911 if they have any information about the incident.
"If you're in a place and there's a shooting, call 911," Miller said. "Then, either shelter in place or run."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
Early AM, alcohol and a firearm (or firearms). What could go wrong ....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.