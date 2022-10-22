safeway shooting (copy)

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at Safeway near U.S. Highway 20 and NE 27th Street in Bend on Aug. 28. A gunman shot and killed two people before taking his own life.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Most years, Bend Police Department training officers conduct roughly a half-dozen active threat training sessions throughout the city, helping businesses, schools and other groups assess and prepare themselves for emergencies like a shooting.

But this year is different. Requests for these sessions have increased. Since June,  the department has conducted 12 training sessions, half of which have occurred since Aug. 28, when a gunman fatally shot two people and killed himself in the east Bend Safeway. And more sessions are scheduled through the end of the year. 

