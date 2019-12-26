A traffic stop on Christmas day resulting in a shooting involving a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The shooting occurred at 6:58 p.m. in the area of the 16000 block of Dyke Road in La Pine, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy and an adult male suspect were not injured in the incident. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the identity of the deputy or suspect or said who fired their gun during the incident.
The Tri-County Major Incident Team is leading the investigation.
Two deputies who were at the scene, including the one involved in the shooting, will be placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.
It was the second shooting involving a sheriff’s office deputy in the past month.
On Nov. 29, Deputy Clint Baltzor shot and injured Adam L. Gilliam, 28, of John Day, after Gilliam allegedly stole a vehicle from the Shepherd's House homeless shelter and led police on a short chase.
The problem with the headline is the word "leads". It falsely creates causation between the traffic stop and the shooting.
The headline needs to be retracted. A traffic stop CAN'T lead to a shooting. It's not justification for either party to use deeedly force. Something that happened during the stop that lead to the shooting. "Police shoot during traffic stop" is accurate.
